FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
Business

Elevated mortgage rates are leading to sharply higher monthly payments even as home prices ease

FILE - A sign is seen near a home being remodeled, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back in 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ALEX VEIGA
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Would-be homebuyers are willing to take on sharply higher mortgage payments, even as home prices have begun to pull back this year.

The median monthly payment listed on applications for home purchase loans jumped 14.1% in May from a year earlier to an all-time high $2,165, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The May figure also represents a 2.5% increase from April.

“Homebuyer affordability eroded further in May as prospective buyers continue to grapple with high interest rates and low housing inventory,” Edward Seiler, the MBA’s associate vice president of housing economics, said in a release last week.

Related coverage
A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Thursday, June 22, 2023, along Nevada Avenue in the Old North End neighborhood of Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate rises to 6.71% in first increase after three straight drops
Maria Jackson, right, moves into a room at a home with the help of friend David Mcfarlan Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Jackson, a longtime massage therapist, lost her customers when the pandemic triggered a statewide shutdown in March 2020 and was evicted from her apartment earlier this year. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
People take part in a rally to end the eviction moratorium outside City Hall in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they’re drowning in debt

The size of the mortgage and the interest rate on the loan influence how large the monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be. Those two housing market variables have ballooned in recent years.

Home price growth accelerated during the pandemic, fueled by ultra-low mortgage rates and bidding wars as competition for relatively few properties on the market intensified. Even after the market cooled last summer as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in its bid to slow economic growth and tame inflation, home price appreciation remained resilient until this February, when the median U.S. home price slipped 0.2% from a year earlier -- its first annual decline in 13 years, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home prices have kept falling since, most recently sliding 3.1% in May from a year earlier to a median $396,100, according to the NAR.

Still, the national median home price remains nearly 40% higher than it was three years ago. Meanwhile, the average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed to a new high for the year this week at 6.81%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s more than double what it was two years ago.

Other news
FILE - KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018. Appeals judges in Amsterdam on Friday, July 7, 2023, ruled that the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000. The ruling at Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned a lower court's decision in April that the government did not follow the correct procedure when it called on Schiphol last year to reduce flight numbers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Amsterdam court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam say the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.
FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. Maritime nations agreed Friday, July 7, 2023, to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what's needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Countries agree to slash shipping emissions but not enough to stay within warming limits
Maritime nations agreed Friday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits.
President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will discuss plans to help reduce health care costs as he gears up for his 2024 reelection campaign in which inflation remains a dominant concern for voters.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden launches a new push to limit health care costs hoping to show he can save money for families
President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, not shown, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen appeals to China to revive talks and not let technology tensions disrupt ties
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China’s No. 2 leader not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on access to processor chips and other technology disrupt economic cooperation during a visit aimed at improving strained relations.

The combination, along with a stubbornly low level of homes for sale, is driving mortgage payments higher, pushing the limits of what many homebuyers can afford.

Consider that two years ago the median national monthly payment on home loan applications was $1,320.48, or 63.4% less than what it was last month.

A recent forecast by Realtor.com calls for the average rate on a 30-year mortgage to drop to 6% by the end of the year. Lower rates could motivate some homeowners to sell, adding more sorely needed inventory to the market. However, lower rates could also spur more buyers to come off the sidelines, which would heighten competition and push up prices.