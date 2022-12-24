AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

20 dead in fire at Russian nursing home

December 24, 2022 GMT

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s emergencies ministry said Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.

It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.