Hiker who loses consciousness atop Mount Katahdin taken to a hospital by helicopter

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — A 20-year-old hiker lost consciousness on Maine’s tallest mountain and spent a scary night on the infamous Knife Edge Trail before being airlifted to safety by a Maine Army National Guard helicopter, officials said Wednesday.

The hiker began struggling after her group of six reached the summit of Mount Katahdin around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and she was unable to go any farther while attempting to cross the Knife Edge, said Kevin Adam, director of Baxter State Park.

The hiker was airlifted to a hospital Sunday morning in Bangor, Adam said. She was released from the emergency room, but her condition was not known, he said.

It was a tense, hours-long situation after the group dialed 911 and a ranger arrived at 11:30 p.m. to find the hiker unconscious, Adam said.

North Search and Rescue, which sent three people up the mountain to assist, described 30 mph gusts atop the mountain as the temperature dropped. The trail was narrow for eight people — two rangers and six hikers — who hunkered down, Adam said.

North Search and Rescue volunteers helped the five remaining hikers navigate trails back to their cars at a campground, he said.