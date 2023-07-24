A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
U.S. News

Mountain lion sighting prompts warning from eastern South Dakota sheriff

 
HOWARD, S.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Dakota is urging residents to keep an eye out for mountain lions after one was seen lurking near a golf course.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that the animal was seen on the edge of the town of Howard, a community of about 850 people on the eastern side of the state. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are investigating.

The sheriff’s office urged people to keep their children and animals out of harm’s way and to be aware of their surroundings, especially from evening to early morning.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has estimated the state’s mountain lion population at 277.