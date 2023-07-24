Mountain lion sighting prompts warning from eastern South Dakota sheriff
HOWARD, S.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in South Dakota is urging residents to keep an eye out for mountain lions after one was seen lurking near a golf course.
The Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that the animal was seen on the edge of the town of Howard, a community of about 850 people on the eastern side of the state. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials are investigating.
The sheriff’s office urged people to keep their children and animals out of harm’s way and to be aware of their surroundings, especially from evening to early morning.
Other news
As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Washington to address weaknesses in the international pharmaceutical supply chain.
More than 200 bills that passed during South Dakota’s nine-week legislative session are set to become law Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it’s seeking.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kristi Noem opened a hotline for complaints about South Dakota colleges and is calling on the state’s higher education governing board to ban drag shows, she announced Friday.
South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has estimated the state’s mountain lion population at 277.