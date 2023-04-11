PSG hit by more injuries in final stretch of league season

PSG's Renato Sanches, centre, challenges for the ball with Lyon's Johann Lepenant, second from right, and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, second from left, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will be without defender Nordi Mukiele until the end of the season and without midfielder Renato Sanches for several weeks as the race for the French league title enters its final stretch.

With eight matches left to play this season, PSG has a six-point lead over second-place Lens after losing five league games since the turn of the year. Marseille is eight points behind PSG in third place.

PSG said Tuesday that Mukiele needs surgery because of a serious hamstring injury.

“To minimize the risk of recurrence, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff opted for an operation,” the club said, with the surgery taking place in Finland on Tuesday.

Sanches, who joined PSG from Lille last summer, injured his right adductor muscle during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Nice .

“He is expected to return to training in three to four weeks, depending on how the injury develops,” PSG said.

PSG was already without several important injured players, including Neymar, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe.

PSG and Lens face off on Saturday at the Parc des Princes.

