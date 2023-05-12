Yadav’s maiden IPL hundred earns Mumbai win over leader Gujarat

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Suryakumar Yadav’s masterful maiden Indian Premier League hundred set up Mumbai Indians’ 27-run win over the high-flying Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Yadav’s unbeaten 103 off 49 balls, featuring 11 fours and six sixes, propelled Mumbai to 218-5, and made the Indians the first team to register 200-plus scores five times in one season.

The total held up. Gujarat could reach only 191-8 despite Rashid Khan’s unbeaten 79 off 32 balls from 10 sixes and three fours.

Even after its fourth defeat, Gujarat still topped the table and was favorite to qualify for the playoffs with two games in hand. Mumbai rose to third.

“Felt like only Rashid Khan turned up from our team, batted and bowled incredibly well,” Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya said. “Rashid ensured there wasn’t a big dent to our net run-rate.

“People have spoken enough about ‘Sky’ (Suryakumar Yadav), one of the best batters in T20 cricket. Really tough to set fields for him. He kept putting pressure on our bowlers.”

Yadav brought the packed home crowd on its feet at Wankhade Stadium after Ishan Kishan (31) and captain Rohit Sharma (29) provided a rollicking start of 61 in the powerplay.

Yadav smashed the fast bowlers and upped the ante when he completed his half-century off 32 balls, raising his second fifty off just 17 deliveries.

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid finished off in style when he caught Tim David off his own bowling for 4-30, but his departure left Yadav to take apart the pacers in the last three overs.

Yadav smacked Mohit Sharma for three fours and a swept six over square leg and reserved his best hit for Mohammed Shami when he smacked the seamer for a six over short third man with his powerful wrist work.

Yadav needed three off the final ball to complete his coveted century and he reached the landmark in style with his trademark swept six over square leg against Alzarri Joseph.

Mumbai fast bowler Akash Madhwal, playing in his fourth IPL game, proved a perfect impact substitute when his 3-31 helped to put Gujarat on the mat at 103-7.

Rashid smacked five sixes against left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, including three in the final over, but they only narrowed the margin of Gujarat’s defeat.

