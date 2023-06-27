A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dodgers activate INF Max Muncy from the injured list ahead of their series opener in Denver

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, reacts past Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy after hitting a triple off relief pitcher Nick Robertson during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies.

Muncy is in the lineup and will play third base in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

Muncy last played on June 11 at Philadelphia and missed 11 games with a left hamstring strain. He said he felt ready to return to the lineup as early as Sunday, but the team wanted to be cautious with his injury.

“Sunday he went through a whole day, felt good, came out of it well and said he could have played that day,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Knowing we had the off day (Monday), to know we could start him (Tuesday), have him down tomorrow, and have him back in there Thursday, we felt good about that.”

Muncy acknowledged there was some hesitation about playing his first game in the higher altitude, but it wasn’t a barrier to his return.

“There might have been a little bit. This place is notorious for your body not necessarily feeling great,” Muncy said. “I think we’re at a point where we felt pretty good about it. So, we’re going to go today and hopefully everything comes out alright.”

The 32-year-old Muncy is hitting .239 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs in 42 career games at Coors Field.

Muncy has struggled at the plate this season since hitting 11 home runs in April. He is hitting .191 with a 18 home runs and has scuffled in June. He is 3 for 32 in nine games with just one home run.

Muncy said he was getting impatient not being in the lineup for the last 15 days.

“Extremely hard,” he said. “I think the term a lot of guys used was I was losing my mind and in a dark spot. We’re out of that, thankfully, so hopefully we can stay out of it.”

