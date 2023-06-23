Man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend at a Nevada tribal reservation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal jury in Reno has convicted a 36-year-old man of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2020 during a horrific stabbing attack on the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal reservation that was witnessed by her children.

Michael Burciaga had confessed to the killing when he returned to the scene of the crime hours later after harming himself, investigators said. He faces a minimum of life in prison at his sentencing on Sept. 25.

Burciaga was convicted Thursday in U.S. District Court of first-degree murder within Indian Country, violating the Protection of Unborn Children Act and domestic assault by a habitual offender within Indian Country. The victim was identified only by her initials, A.D.

Prosecutors say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times with at least two knives in December 2020 at her home in Nixon, northeast of Reno.

The victim’s 15-year-old daughter, one of three children at the home at the time, called police to report that her mother’s boyfriend had stabbed her, the FBI said.

Burciaga came back to the home while Pyramid Lake tribal police were investigating, telling them, “I already know what happened, and I know what I did.”