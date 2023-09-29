Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids
U.S. News

New York man who served 18 years for murder acquitted at 2nd trial

 
Share

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who spent 18 years in prison for a murder he said he did not commit was found not guilty at a second trial.

Paul Scrimo, 66, was acquitted on Thursday in Nassau County Court in the strangulation death of Ruth Williams in 2000, Newsday reported.

Scrimo was convicted of murder in 2002, but an appeals court overturned the conviction in 2019, saying Scrimo had been denied a fair trial.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal said in its ruling that DNA under the victim’s fingernails was not Scrimo’s.

Other news
Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley speaks at a news conference with law enforcement and city officials about the arrest of Jason Dean Billingsley on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Baltimore. Worley said that police had been searching for Billingsley, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Pava LaPere, since last week as a suspect in a separate rape and arson. (AP photo/Brian Witte)
Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested, the FBI said Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Proud Boy who disappeared ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing was found unconscious by agents at his home
Buck Myre, left, and Sheri Myre parents of slain son Tate Myre, listen to testimony as their son's killer, Ethan Crumbley appears in the Oakland County courtroom of Kwame Rowe, on Aug. 18, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. The teenager who killed four students at Michigan’s Oxford High School will learn whether he will spend his life in prison or get a chance for parole in the decades ahead. Judge Kwame Rowe will announce his decision Friday, Sept. 29. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)
Michigan teen shooter eligible for life prison sentence for killing 4 students, judge rules

Scrimo said his acquittal after a trial that started on Sept. 18 will give him a chance to make up for lost time with his family.

“I missed all of the graduations, all of the weddings,” Scrimo, a married father of three, said. “The kids always loved me. They never said, ‘Dad, you weren’t here.’ With my wife … she’s been hurt by this. But she’s a good girl, and I’m gonna make it up to her forever.”

Scrimo was accused of strangling Williams inside her Long Island apartment on April 12, 2000. According to Newsday, prosecutors at both trials said Scrimo killed Williams after she made disparaging remarks about his wife.

Scrimo maintained that a friend who was present along with Scrimo when Williams died was the killer. The friend was never charged in the case.

Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, said in a statement, “We respect the verdict.”