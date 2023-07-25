FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Man who tried to hire hit man to kill is wife gets 10 years in prison, prosecutors say

 
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who tried to hire a hit man to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The sentence for Massimo Marenghi, 57, handed down Monday in federal court in Boston was the maximum possible under sentencing guidelines, federal prosecutors said.

Marenghi’s conduct was “despicable,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Domestic violence is a truly haunting reality that is far too pervasive in our society. At its core, that is what the prosecution of Mr. Marenghi was all about,” he said. “He was looking to engage in the most extreme form of domestic violence by plotting the murder of his wife.”

Authorities began investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that Marenghi had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.

Federal investigators directed that person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

The Malden man met with the agent in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discussed a price of $10,000, provided the agent with a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade surveillance cameras.

At another meeting, he provided the agent with a $1,500 deposit, a photograph of his wife, a description of her car, details about her work schedule.

Marenghi pleaded guilty in March to a murder-for-hire charge.