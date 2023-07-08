This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Majors-leading Braves beat the Rays 2-1 in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy rounds the bases after his two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts in the middle of the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Harold Ramirez on an attempted steal of second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, right, looks up as he is examined before being removed during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow walks off with athletic trainer Mike Sandoval after being removed during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri, right, reacts after striking out next to Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Matt Olson, left, as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt stands nearby during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton receives an ovation from a contingent of Braves fans after his removal during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FRED GOODALL
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a weekend series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With right-hander Charlie Morton (9-6) pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28.

The AL-best Rays (57-34) have lost a season-high six straight, although that wasn’t the lone reason for concern after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (2-3) left in the sixth inning with what the club announced was “cramping.”

Murphy went deep in the fourth inning after Atlanta’s first baserunner, Matt Olson, reached on an error. The drive to right-center wiped out a 1-0 lead the Rays took on Wander Franco’s homer off Morton in the first.

Atlanta, which leads the majors with 167 homers, has homered in 24 straight games dating to June 11. That’s the longest active streak in the majors and second-longest in the franchise’s modern era behind a 25-gamer in 1998.

Morton, who was 18-8 with a 3.33 ERA in 42 starts over two seasons with Tampa Bay, pitched at Tropicana Field for the first time since leaving the Rays after helping the team reach the World Series in 2020.

The 39-year-old right-hander allowed one run and four hits Atlanta turned to its bullpen with one out in the seventh. A.J. Minter, Nick Anderson and Raisel Iglesias, who worked the ninth for his 16th save in 18 opportunities, finished the six-hitter.

The Braves, meanwhile, were limited to two hits as Ronald Acuña Jr. (16 games) and Marcell Ozuna (15) saw long hitting streaks end.

Glasnow departed after giving up a single to Olson with two outs in the sixth. He struck out eight, including all four batters he faced in the second inning, which was prolonged when Ozuna fanned on a wild pitch that allowed him to reach base.

The Rays said Glasnow left due to cramping, but did not provide any other details.

TRAVELING BUT NOT PITCHING

Braves manager Brian Snitker said right-handers Spence Strider and Bryce Elder against Tampa Bay, won’t pitch Tuesday night in the All-Star Game. Both will travel to Seattle, however, and take part in the other activities. Snitker is set to start Saturday, and Elder on Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried, sidelined since May 5 with a strained left forearm, will start a minor league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Rays: All-Star Shane McClanahan (mid-back tightness) threw with his pitching delivery for five minutes from 60 feet on level ground for the first time. The lefty is expected to return July 16 to pitch at Kansas City. ... Reliever Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) struck out two during a scoreless inning in his second game with the rookie-level FCL Rays.

UP NEXT

Strider (10-2) will face Rays rookie RHP Taj Bradley (5-4) on Saturday. Bradley, who grew up a Braves fan, has given up 12 earned runs over 7 1/3 innings (14.73 ERA) in his last two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports