Thai diplomat meets with Suu Kyi in detention in Myanmar and says she wants to join talks on crisis

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
World News

Thai diplomat meets with Suu Kyi in detention in Myanmar and says she wants to join talks on crisis

Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai walks after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand's top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
1 of 7 | 

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai walks after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand’s top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, attends the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president house in Naypyitaw Myanmar, on Jan. 18, 2020. Thailand’s top diplomat said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.(Nyein Chan Naing/Pool Photo via AP, File)
2 of 7 | 

FILE - Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, left, attends the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president house in Naypyitaw Myanmar, on Jan. 18, 2020. Thailand’s top diplomat said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.(Nyein Chan Naing/Pool Photo via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The seat reserved for Myanmar is left empty during the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister's Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
3 of 7 | 

The seat reserved for Myanmar is left empty during the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Minister’s Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From second left, Philippine's Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Interface With ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives as the seat reserved for Myanmar is left unoccupied at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 7 | 

From second left, Philippine’s Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Interface With ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights Representatives as the seat reserved for Myanmar is left unoccupied at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, right, gestures as he walks with Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith to attend the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
5 of 7 | 

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, right, gestures as he walks with Laos’ Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith to attend the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, left, walks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, partially seen rear, after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
6 of 7 | 

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, left, walks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, partially seen rear, after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, left, walks with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, center rear, after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
7 of 7 | 

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, left, walks with ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, center rear, after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JIM GOMEZ and EDNA TARIGAN
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand’s top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is the only government official outside of Myanmar to have met Suu Kyi since she was detained with other officials when the army seized power from her elected government on Feb. 1, 2021.

He told his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who are meeting in Indonesia’s capital, that Suu Kyi was in good health when he met with her Sunday.

Other news
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a U.N.-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country's Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Concerns are growing that Russia won’t extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speak during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
Paraguay’s president-elect recommits to ties as Taiwan’s last ally in South America
Paraguay’s president-elect, Santiago Pena, has committed to maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan, going against a trend of Taipei’s diplomatic allies switching their allegiance to China.
FILE - Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat arrives before the signing of a memorandum of understanding on attempt to form a coalition government between Move Forward Party and other parties during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand on May 22, 2023. Thailand's state Election Commission announced Wednesday, July 12, it has concluded there is evidence that the top candidate to become the country's next prime minister, Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, has violated election law, and has referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
Thailand’s Election Commission says top candidate for prime minister may have broken election law
Thailand’s state Election Commission says it has concluded there is evidence that the top candidate to become the country’s next prime minister, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, has violated election law and referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.
FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts. he will arrive Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Kerry to visit Beijing for climate talks amid efforts to revive relations between US and China
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts.

“She encourages dialogue,” Don told reporters in Jakarta when asked what message Suu Kyi conveyed to him. “Obviously we’re trying to find a way to settle with Myanmar.”

The military takeover and the crackdown on the armed resistance to it plunged the country into deadly chaos. Western and European governments, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military government and demanded the immediate release of Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

ASEAN has been under international pressure to address the crisis, and it again banned Myanmar’s generals from attending the ASEAN foreign ministerial meetings in Jakarta after the military government largely ignored an emergency plan to take steps to end the crisis.

The generals responded by accusing the ASEAN of violating the bloc’s bedrock principles of non-intervention in each other’s domestic affairs.

Don told reporters Tuesday that his government wanted to see “all ASEAN members” back in the group, without elaborating.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said ASEAN would continue to focus on the five-point peace plan, suggesting Myanmar’s generals would not be allowed back to the regional bloc’s ministerial and leaders’ summits unless they substantially comply with the plan.

___

Associated Press journalists Niniek Karmini in Jakarta and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.