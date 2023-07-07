FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

15 killed in attack on Myanmar village; military says pro-democracy fighters hit civilians

FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2023. Myanmar's military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar’s 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2023. Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DAVID RISING
 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group.

A report Thursday in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said so-called People’s Defense Forces attacked the village of Ngwe Twin in the southern part of the Sagaing region at 4 a.m. Wednesday with handmade mortars, killing 15 people and injuring seven others, including three monks.

Loosely organized armed PDF groups have sprung up around the country since the military seized power from democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021. The groups support the pro-democracy National Unity Government, a shadow civilian administration opposed to military rule, though they operate autonomously from it.

Other news
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain’s San Fermin festival
Thousands of thrill seekers have taken part in this year’s first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks as U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, right, and Michael Hart, left, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, listen during a roundtable meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China’s treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations.
Palestinians carry the body of a man killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. The deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli forces kill 2 wanted Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces killed two wanted Palestinians in a flashpoint West Bank city, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.
A firefighter truck is parked outside the "Casa per Coniugi" nursing home where a fire broke out overnight causing the death of six people in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A fire in a nursing home in Italy has killed 6 residents and injured some 80 others
A fire that broke out in a Milan nursing home during the night has killed six residents. Italian firefighters said the blaze began about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, apparently in the room of two residents, who are among those who died.

The NUG did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the attack.

Since the military’s seizure of power, widespread peaceful opposition to the takeover has shifted to armed resistance in many parts of the country and the PDF groups have allied themselves with several armed ethnic minority groups that have been fighting for greater autonomy in Myanmar for decades.

In response, the army has launched brutal counter-insurgency operations in the countryside, including burning villages and driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Sagaing, Myanmar’s historic heartland, is a stronghold of armed resistance to the ruling military but the village of Ngwe Twin is one of the few seen as sympathetic to the government, where residents reportedly were assisting in the army’s counter-insurgency operations.

The military government’s tight restrictions on travel make it virtually impossible to verify details of such incidents firsthand, but a member of a regional PDF contacted by The Associated Press confirmed the attack, saying the village was targeted because a pro-military militia operating from it had been aiding the army and also harassing pro-democracy villagers.

The fighter, speaking on condition of anonymity over fear of reprisals from the military, said all 15 people killed were members of the pro-military militia.

He added that resistance forces had evacuated children and elderly people from the village during the fighting, and that he had no immediate reports of any civilian casualties.

Another PDF group involved in the attack, known as the People’s Servant Revolution-Wetlet, said on its Facebook page that 19 members of the military and its affiliated militia were killed and 20 others were injured.

A family member who lost his 14-year-old brother in the attack, however, told AP that 11 villagers who had been sheltering in the compound of a Buddhist monastery had been killed.

The man, who asked that his name not be used for fear of reprisals from both the military and the PDF militias, lives in another village but said he had been told the other four people killed were members of the pro-military militia and their family members.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 3,750 civilians have been killed by the security forces and nearly 24,000 attested since the army seized power. The group keeps detailed tallies of arrests and casualties linked to the nation’s political conflicts.