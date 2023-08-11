Live updates: Maui fires
Trump conspiracy case
Mickelson betting allegations
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend
World News

Floods triggered by monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed 5 people, displaced 60,000 since mid-July

Volunteers push a woman with her belongings on inner-tube along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
1 of 12 | 

Volunteers push a woman with her belongings on inner-tube along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents ride a raft made with inner-tubes along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
2 of 12 | 

Local residents ride a raft made with inner-tubes along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
A truck drives down a flooded road while local residents wade through the water in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
3 of 12 | 

A truck drives down a flooded road while local residents wade through the water in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
A volunteer pushes a man on a raft made with inner-tubes along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
4 of 12 | 

A volunteer pushes a man on a raft made with inner-tubes along a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents ride in a boat to down a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
5 of 12 | 

Local residents ride in a boat to down a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents wade through a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
6 of 12 | 

Local residents wade through a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Members of a rescue team carrying food for flood victims wade through a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
7 of 12 | 

Members of a rescue team carrying food for flood victims wade through a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Members of a rescue team carry residents in a boat along a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
8 of 12 | 

Members of a rescue team carry residents in a boat along a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents push a motorbike on a make-shift raft made of inner-tubes down a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
9 of 12 | 

Local residents push a motorbike on a make-shift raft made of inner-tubes down a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents wade through a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
10 of 12 | 

Local residents wade through a flooded road in Bago, Myanmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Local residents play on a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
11 of 12 | 

Local residents play on a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
Members of a rescue team carry residents in a boat along a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
12 of 12 | 

Members of a rescue team carry residents in a boat along a flooded road in Bago, Maynmar, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Yangon, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo)
 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday.

The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement, Lay Shwe Zin Oo, said four children are among the dead. Some parts of southern states of Kayin and Mon remain in critical condition due to heavy rains and rising river water levels, Lay said.

The low-lying areas in some townships in the southern Bago and the central Magway regions, as well as the western state of Rakhine, have been inundated by water since Sunday.

Initially, some 60,000 people were displaced but 20,000 have since returned to their home areas. About 40,000 are still sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools, she said.

Other news
FILE - A woman reacts as she fails to find her house after flood waters devastate Nanxinfang village on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Severe floods in China's northern province of Hebei brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri this month killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, its provincial government said Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Severe floods in China’s northern province killed 29 and caused tens of billions of economic losses
People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
The Storelva river flows through Hoenefoss Center in Norway, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics for several days, causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people with falling branches. (Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

She said included three children in the state of Mon and a mother and child in Rakhine drowned.

“The flooding is getting worse this week. But, it is difficult to say whether the current flood situation is the worst for this year because the rainy season has not yet ended,” she said over the phone.

The state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Friday that schools were closed in the flooded areas and some sections of the highway in Bago were under water. In relief camps in Bago, Kayin and Rakhine, authorities were providing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential assistance, the paper said.

On Monday, a landslide caused by heavy rain swept away about 61 meters (200 feet) -long section of the major mountain highway linking the Kawkareik and Myawaddy townships in eastern Kayin state, cutting off the busy trading route. There were no report of casualties.

Myawaddy is a key trading center on the border with Thailand and state-run media reported it would take a month before traffic could resume.

Myanmar experiences extreme weather virtually every year during the monsoon season. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis killed more than 138,000 people.

A report published Friday in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said there would be thundershowers for the next week across the country.