Live updates: Maui wildfires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Russia-Ukraine war
Henry Ruggs sentenced
World News

Boat carrying Rohingya migrants capsizes in the Bay of Bengal, killing at least 17

 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A boat carrying minority Rohingya migrants from Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 17 people dead and about 30 missing, a rescue official said Thursday.

About 55 people were on the boat when it left Buthidaung township in the western state of Rakhine last weekend, said Byar La, general secretary of Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation.

Eight people survived the weekend accident in the sea near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, he said. The boat was headed for Malaysia and the exact time and cause of the capsizing were unknown, he said.

Byar La said 17 bodies, including 10 women, were recovered along the shore in Sittwe, about 335 kilometers (210 miles) west of the national capital, Naypyitaw, between Monday and Wednesday.

Other news
Four migrant survivors board on a commercial tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday. The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on Aug. 3. About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported. (Karolina Sobel/Sea-Watch Via AP)
41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist passengers board a boat after a passenger ferry began to take on water in the vicinity waters off Corcuera, Romblon province, central Philippines on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. One person died and more than 100 had to be rescued after a ferry King Sto. Nino 7 in the central Philippines struck floating debris at sea and took on water Saturday, police said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
The third Philippine ferry accident in over a week leaves 1 person dead and nearly 100 rescued
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the identity of a victim investigators had called the "Jane Doe No. 7," as Karen Vergata, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hauppauge, New York. Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A timeline of the investigation of the Gilgo Beach killings

The eight survivors were taken away by Myanmar’s security forces, he said.

Members of rescue teams and the authorities were continuing to search for the missing people, he said.

Rakhine state Attorney General Hla Thein said bodies had been found on the shore since Monday but the exact number and other details were not yet known.

“I only heard that the boat had left illegally and capsized in the Bay of Bengal,” Hla Thein said by phone.

Rohingya, a Muslim minority, have long been persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. More than 700,000 have fled from Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military launched a clearance operation against the minority in response to attacks by a rebel group.

Myanmar’s military has rejected accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes in the clearance campaign. The U.S. government has labeled the military’s actions as genocide.

More than 100,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar, confined to squalid displacement camps, in addition to those living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Groups of Rohingya from camps in both countries have embarked on hazardous voyages to the Muslim-majority countries of Malaysia and Indonesia to seek better living conditions.

Myanmar has denied citizenship to most Rohingya. They are also denied freedom of movement and other rights including education. Authorities in Myanmar say the Rohingya migrated illegally from Bangladesh, even though many of their families have lived in Myanmar for decades.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration