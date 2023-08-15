Browns’ Myles Garrett back from foot issue and practicing. Jack Conklin is in concussion protocol

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett took part in individual drills on Tuesday, a day after he left the field with a foot issue in the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, who matched his team single-season record of 16 sacks in 2022, walked off Monday midway through the workout with an unspecified foot injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett would be held out of any team drills against the defending NFC champions.

Garrett was one of three starters hurt on Monday.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a concussion and is league protocols. The 28-year-old Conklin is in his fourth season with Cleveland.

Stefanski said second-year tackle James Hudson III will move into Conklin’s spot and get snaps with the Browns’ starting offense.

Also, top cornerback Denzel Ward was back after leaving Monday with an illness.

Stefanski said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been impressive in Cleveland’s first two exhibitions, will start Thursday night against the Eagles and play the first half. Kellen Mond, who is competing against Thompson-Robinson for the No. 3 job, will play the second half.

Stefanski is resting starting quarerback Deshaun Watson and intends to play mainly backups.

