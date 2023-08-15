Maui fires latest
Browns star DE Myles Garrett leaves practice early against Eagles with foot injury; severity unknown

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
1 of 2 | 

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns' Elijah Moore, left, and Denzel Ward run drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
2 of 2 | 

Cleveland Browns’ Elijah Moore, left, and Denzel Ward run drills at the NFL football team’s training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Cleveland starters forced to leave the field early with injuries Monday during the first of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett returned later to sign autographs for fans after the session at the NovaCare Complex. The 27-year-old came back without wearing shoes and seemed to be slightly favoring his leg as he headed to the bus.

The team did not provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury following practice.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to be speak before Tuesday’s afternoon workout. The Browns and Eagles are practicing together for the second time in two seasons before facing each other in an exhibition on Thursday.

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward left during 11-on-11 drills and was being treated for an unspecified illness, the team said.

Also, right tackle Jack Conklin is being evaluated for a concussion. He was taken off about halfway through the workout.

Although Ward went out, the Browns did get back starting cornerback Greg Newsome, who practiced for the first time in two weeks after being sidelined with a groin strain.

Stefanski said previously that the Browns would play “primarily backups” in Thursday’s game.

