Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|26
|.480
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|23
|28
|.451
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|27
|.451
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|25
|.510
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|30
|.412
|8
|Fayetteville
|19
|31
|.380
|9½
___
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach 7, Salem 5, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 2, 2nd game
Down East 10, Columbia 9
Charleston 8, Augusta 0
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 1
Carolina 7, Lynchburg 1
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Columbia 4, Down East 3
Kanapolis 4, Fayetteville 1, 1st game
Kanapolis 6, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game
Fredericksburg 4, Delmarva 3
Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1
Charleston 13, Augusta 10
Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Salem at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
