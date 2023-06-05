AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

June 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2919.604
Down East (Texas)2819.596½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2426.4806
Fredericksburg (Washington)2326.469
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2328.451
Salem (Boston)2227.451

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2922.569
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2922.569
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2624.520
Augusta (Atlanta)2625.5103
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2130.4128
Fayetteville1931.380

___

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach 7, Salem 5, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 2, 2nd game

Down East 10, Columbia 9

Charleston 8, Augusta 0

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 1

Carolina 7, Lynchburg 1

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Columbia 4, Down East 3

Kanapolis 4, Fayetteville 1, 1st game

Kanapolis 6, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 4, Delmarva 3

Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1

Charleston 13, Augusta 10

Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Salem at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

