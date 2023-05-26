AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)2316.590
Carolina (Milwaukee)2218.550
Delmarva (Baltimore)2118.5382
Salem (Boston)2020.500
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2021.4884
Fredericksburg (Washington)1425.3599

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2516.610
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2218.550
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2120.5124
Augusta (Atlanta)2021.4485
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1724.4158
Fayetteville (Houston)1624.400

___

Thursday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 0

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 3

Augusta 4, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 0

Columbia 3, Charleston 2, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 2, Fayetteville 0

Friday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

