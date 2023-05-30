Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 24 18 .571 — Down East (Texas) 23 18 .561 ½ Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 20 .535 1½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 23 .489 3½ Salem (Boston) 20 23 .465 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 17 25 .405 7

South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 28 17 .622 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 25 20 .556 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 23 22 .511 5 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 22 .511 5 Charleston (Tampa Bay) 18 27 .400 10 Fayetteville (Houston) 17 28 .378 11

Sunday's Games

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 2, Fayetteville 0, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 3, Fayetteville 1, 2nd game

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Kannapolis 3, Augusta 1, 1st game

Augusta 4, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game

Fredericksburg at Salem, can.

Down East at Carolina, can.

Monday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

