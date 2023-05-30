May 30, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|18
|.561
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|20
|.535
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|23
|.489
|3½
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|17
|25
|.405
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|20
|.556
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|22
|.511
|5
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|18
|27
|.400
|10
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|28
|.378
|11
___
|Sunday's Games
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 2, Fayetteville 0, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 3, Fayetteville 1, 2nd game
Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Kannapolis 3, Augusta 1, 1st game
Augusta 4, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game
Fredericksburg at Salem, can.
Down East at Carolina, can.
|Monday's Games
Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 1
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
