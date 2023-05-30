AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 30, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2418.571
Down East (Texas)2318.561½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2320.535
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2223.489
Salem (Boston)2023.465
Fredericksburg (Washington)1725.4057

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2817.622
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2520.5563
Augusta (Atlanta)2322.5115
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2322.5115
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1827.40010
Fayetteville (Houston)1728.37811

___

Sunday's Games

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 2, Fayetteville 0, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 3, Fayetteville 1, 2nd game

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Kannapolis 3, Augusta 1, 1st game

Augusta 4, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game

Fredericksburg at Salem, can.

Down East at Carolina, can.

Monday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Down East, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

