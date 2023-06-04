AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

June 4, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2918.617
Down East (Texas)2818.609½
Delmarva (Baltimore)2425.4906
Fredericksburg (Washington)2226.458
Salem (Boston)2226.458
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2228.440

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2822.560
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2822.560
Augusta (Atlanta)2624.5202
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2424.5003
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2030.4008
Fayetteville1929.3968

___

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2

Down East 6, Columbia 3

Fayetteville 6, Kanapolis 5

Charleston 6, Augusta 4

Salem at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Saturday's Games

Myrtle Beach 7, Salem 5, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 2, 2nd game

Down East 10, Columbia 9

Charleston 8, Augusta 0

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 1

Carolina 7, Lynchburg 1

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

