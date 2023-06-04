Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|28
|18
|.609
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|28
|.440
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|24
|.520
|2
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|24
|.500
|3
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|20
|30
|.400
|8
|Fayetteville
|19
|29
|.396
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2
Down East 6, Columbia 3
Fayetteville 6, Kanapolis 5
Charleston 6, Augusta 4
Salem at Myrtle Beach, susp.
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
|Saturday's Games
Myrtle Beach 7, Salem 5, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 2, 2nd game
Down East 10, Columbia 9
Charleston 8, Augusta 0
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 1
Carolina 7, Lynchburg 1
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Columbia at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kanapolis, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.