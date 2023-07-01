Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Gray scores 26, Dream beat Mystics 94-89 for second home victory

 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 94-89 on Friday night.

Gray made a wide open 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give Atlanta an 88-82 lead. Gray added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 91-86.

Elena Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington’s deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for Atlanta. Delle Donne stayed on the floor following Coffey’s basket, after appearing to roll her left ankle, and was helped off the floor.

Coffey and AD Durr each added 15 points for Atlanta (6-8), which won its second home game of the season. Cheyenne Parker, who scored 23 points on Wednesday against Washington, fouled out with 3:45 left in the fourth and finished with six points. Gray reached 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Atlanta led 67-61 entering the fourth quarter after holding Washington to 13 points in the third.

Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting for Washington (9-6). Delle Donne was coming off a 25-point performance in a 109-86 victory over Atlanta.

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes each scored 15 points for the Mystics.

