Sports

Allisha Gray scores 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Dream beat Mystics 80-73

 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray tied her career high with 27 points, Nia Coffey had a season-high 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 80-73 on Sunday.

Gray made 8 of 11 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Rhyne Howard added 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks and Cheyenne Parker also scored 11 for Atlanta (14-11).

Parker hit a mid-range jumper and Gray followed with a pull-up 3-pointer to make it 53-48 midway through the third quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. Cyesha Goree made a jumper that trimmed Washington’s deficit to 58-57 with 8:38 to play but Coffey answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to spark a 10-4 spurt — including five points by Gray — to make it 68-61 with 4:57 remaining.

Brittney Sykes made a driving layup to pull the Mystics within three points with 25.1 seconds left but the Mystics were called for a take foul before the inbounds pass. Aari McDonald made the ensuing technical free throw and the Dream hit 4-of-4 foul shots thereon to seal the victory.

Washington (12-13) has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. Regular starters Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as well as reserve Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play for the Mystics.

Sykes had 25 points and season-high six steals and Tianna Hawkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double this season — for the Mystics. The duo made 13 of 31 (42%) from the field while the rest of the team shot 24% (10 of 41).

Gray, who went into the game averaging a career-best 17.9 points per game, has scored 20-plus points eight times this season. The No. 4 overall selection out of South Carolina in the 2017 draft, Gray scored at least 20 points in a game 12 times during six seasons with the Dallas Wings

