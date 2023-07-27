United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook settlement: countdown to apply
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Sports

Collier’s double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) passes the ball over Washington Mystics forward Queen Egbo (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) passes the ball over Washington Mystics forward Queen Egbo (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller shoots against the Washington Mystics during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller shoots against the Washington Mystics during a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) jumps for a shot past Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Target Center, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) jumps for a shot past Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Target Center, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (11-13) won its second game in 11 attempts against a team with a winning record this season. Washington (12-11) lost its fifth straight road game.

Collier put Minnesota ahead 87-79 with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter, but she hobbled off the court less than two minutes later after appearing to injure her right ankle. She did not return.

Washington rookie Li Meng was left open in the corner and sank a 3-pointer to pull within 91-90. But Nikolina Milic scored the next four points to extend Minnesota’s lead to 95-90. Miller sealed it with a wide open layup, off a nice assist by Milic, with 47.1 seconds left.

Kayla McBride added 15 points and Jessica Shepard, who played for the first time since June 11, added eight points for Minnesota. Shepard had been out with a non-COVID illness. Milic also finished with eight points. The Lynx went 19 of 23 from the free-throw line compared to just four attempts for the Mystics.

McBride closed the first half with a steal and a long jumper just before the buzzer to pull the Lynx within 60-58. Minnesota’s 58 points were a high for any half this season.

Natasha Cloud had 24 points and six assists and Brittney Sykes added 17 points and four steals for Washington (12-11). Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Mystics were again without Shakira Austin (hip). Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (foot).

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports