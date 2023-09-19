India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury
Cristiano Ronaldo
Missing F-35 fighter jet
UAW strike
World News

Azerbaijan announces an ‘anti-terrorist operation’ targeting Armenian military positions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Azerbaijan announced Tuesday an “anti-terrorist operation” targeting Armenian military positions.

A statement from the Azerbaijan defense ministry said the operation began hours after four soldiers and two civilians died in landmine explosions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ministry did not immediately give details, but said “positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Other news
FILE - Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh parked in a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Armenia, on July 28, 2023. Armenia called on the U.N. Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the worsening humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is mostly populated by Armenians. In his letter to the president of the U.N. Security Council, sent Friday and released by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, Armenian U.N. ambassador Mher Margaryan said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.” (Hayk Manukyan/PHOTOLURE via AP, File)
Separatist parliament in Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region elects new president
FILE - Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh parked in a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Armenia, on July 28, 2023. Armenia called on the U.N. Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the worsening humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is mostly populated by Armenians. In his letter to the president of the U.N. Security Council, sent Friday and released by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, Armenian U.N. ambassador Mher Margaryan said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.” (Hayk Manukyan/PHOTOLURE via AP, File)
With Nagorno-Karabakh under blockade for 8 months, Armenia seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting
Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh parked in a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Armenia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region and called for the UN Security Council to bring the matter before the ICC. A report by Luis Moreno Ocampo issued Tuesday said Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh seriously impedes food, medical supplies and other essentials to the region of about 120,000 people. (Hayk Manukyan/PHOTOLURE via AP)
Armenians face genocide in Azerbaijan, former International Criminal Court prosecutor warns

Azerbaijan authorities say four soldiers and two civilian road workers were killed Tuesday in landmine explosions that it blamed on Armenian saboteurs.

The blasts took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that is partly under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

A statement from Azerbaijan’s interior ministry, state security service and prosecutor-general said two employees of the highway department died before dawn when their vehicle was blown up by a mine and that a truckload of soldiers responding to the incident hit another mine, killing four.

Nagorno-Karabakh and sizable surrounding territories were under ethnic Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war, but Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in a six-week war in 2020. That war ended with an armistice that placed a Russian peacekeeper contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

However, Azerbaijan alleges that Armenia has smuggled in weapons since then. The claims led to a blockade of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, causing severe food and medicine shortages in the region.

Red Cross shipments of flour and medical supplies reached Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, but tensions in the region remain high.