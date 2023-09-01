Unbeaten Marseille goes top of French league after drawing at 10-man Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten Marseille went to the top of the French league even while failing to make the most of an extra man in drawing at Nantes 1-1 on Friday.

Marseille was one point ahead of Monaco, which has a better goal difference and need only draw at home to Lens on Saturday to reclaim first place.

Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr pounced from close range in the fourth minute after following up a shot from fellow forward Vitinha.

Sarr was then fouled by 17-year-old defender Bastien Meupiyou, who was shown a straight red card in the ninth minute.

Nantes equalized close to the interval through striker Mostafa Mohamed, who was set up by Nigeria winger Moses Simon.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed an injury-time chance for Marseille, which finished third last season. Nantes just avoided relegation and has only two points from four games.

