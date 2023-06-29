FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy

By The Associated Press
 
Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted Thursday on Instagram. “A True Gift from God - blessed!”

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series “The Face” confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, “wasn’t adopted. ... She’s my child.”

On Thursday, Campbell’s post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter’s tiny hand joining theirs.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.