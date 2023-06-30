FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Former FIFA official Juan Ángel Napout to be released from US prison and deported

FILE - Juan Ángel Napout, of Paraguay, arrives at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Dec. 13, 2017. Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, will be released from a federal prison and deported. Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and has been held at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, Miami. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FILE - Juan Ángel Napout, of Paraguay, arrives at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Dec. 13, 2017. Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, will be released from a federal prison and deported. Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and has been held at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, Miami. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Ángel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is to be released from a federal prison and deported after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence.

Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day. He was sentenced to nine years in and has been held at a low-security federal prison in Miami.

His conviction was upheld in 2020 by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and he had been scheduled for release on Aug. 9, 2025.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, wrote in a letter Thursday to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen that the 65-year-old is eligible for release to a residential reentry center on July 6.

Peace wrote that Napout is subject to being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ICE “expects to take custody of Mr. Napout upon his release ... for the purpose of removing him from the country.”

“ICE has indicated it may also facilitate immediate self-removal, which would entail working with Mr. Napout and his counsel to secure a flight out of the country and working with the Paraguayan consulate to prepare an emergency passport.”

Napout was banned for life by FIFA in 2019. He was president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL from August 2014 until December 2015, president of the Paraguayan Football Association from 2007-14 and a member of FIFA’s executive committee. He was arrested in Zurich while attending FIFA meetings in December 2015.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports