FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
NATO Summit
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in New York
Sports

Byron emerging as NASCAR’s next star after moving to points lead with 4th win of 2023

William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 of 5 | 

William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Byron (24) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 of 5 | 

William Byron (24) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 of 5 | 

William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 of 5 | 

William Byron celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kevin Harvick (4) sits beside his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
5 of 5 | 

Kevin Harvick (4) sits beside his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By CHARLES ODUM
 
Share

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kevin Harvick’s farewell to Atlanta Motor Speedway provided an emotional example of NASCAR losing another of its biggest names.

The exodus of some of the sport’s stars is a concern to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon, who says he is worried about the growth of the sport. But Gordon says there is reason for hope. Sunday night’s rain-shortened race won by William Byron served to shine a spotlight on the emerging star who drives for Hendrick.

The 25-year-old Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins, and he moved to the top of the points standings by surviving a spin in the second stage that caused him to fall a lap behind.

Other news
Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday due to wet weather
Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed until Monday due to wet weather. The Cup Series race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
William Byron (24) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — William Byron saw Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson ahead of him late at Darlington Raceway.
Alex Bowman (48) leaves pit lane during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
Hendrick drivers Bowman, Byron penalized by NASCAR
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections.
William Byron greets fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Appeals panel rescinds penalty against 3 Hendrick drivers
A NASCAR appeals panel has rescinded hefty points penalties levied against Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

At the start of the race, Harvick drove his No. 4 beside the 29 he drove to his first NASCAR win in Atlanta in 2001. The 29 was driven by grand marshal Richard Childress, who was the team owner for Harvick in 2001.

The 29 Chevrolet was built for Dale Earnhardt Sr. before Earnhardt died in a crash at the Daytona 500 weeks earlier. Following the 2001 win in Atlanta, Harvick held three fingers out of his window in tribute to Earnhardt’s No. 3, providing a lasting memory for Earnhardt fans.

The retirement of Harvick, 47, after the season removes another popular driver from competition. The sport also has seen such other stars as Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Gordon retire in recent years, creating a void.

Byron, who drives the 24 that Gordon made famous as a four-time Cup Series champion, appears capable of helping to fill the void. Following Sunday night’s race, Gordon spoke of Byron with pride, as a team executive and a NASCAR fan.

“To me right now it’s about building superstars and recognizable faces and names,” Gordon said. “That’s what is going to help grow the sport. We’ve lost a lot of them in a short period of time. It’s about building them back up.

“I think William is on the cusp of doing that by going to victory lane and winning races and leading as many laps as he has. That just opens up more doors and opportunities to get him in front of more kind of mainstream media and get his face and name out there to help grow the sport.”

It’s notable that Byron has moved to the top of the points race while competing on a Hendrick roster that also includes Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Larson and Elliott won Cup Series championships in 2021 and 2020, respectively, and Elliott won last summer’s race in Atlanta.

Of the Hendrick drivers, only Byron and Larson are assured of playoff spots this year. Elliott and Bowman are still looking for their first 2023 wins.

Byron, who also won Atlanta’s spring race in 2022, already has eight career wins but insists he’s still learning.

“I just haven’t raced a lot in my career, so getting a later start I think every race is a learning experience,” Byron said, adding he is “still getting better. I thought tonight there were a lot of things I could have done better, pit road speed, decisions, there are still a lot of things you can improve. But we’re on the right track.”

The lessons learned on the track may come easier to Byron than adhering to Gordon’s desire to see his young driver promote his team and sport.

“I’m pretty reserved, introverted,” Byron said. “I’m just trying to become more comfortable.”

Gordon said Byron “does an amazing job representing the 24 and Hendrick and the sport in general as a competitor as well as just as a fine young man.

“I tell him to keep doing what he’s doing. But I’ve told our drivers in the past, I want them to reach just slightly outside their comfort zone when it comes to the media and opportunities just so they can open up more doors for their own brand. It helps us sell sponsors and it helps us grow the sport.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports