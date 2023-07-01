Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race in downtown Chicago

Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Pit crew members work on race cars during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Pit crew members work on race cars during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

By JAY COHEN
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the challenging course in downtown Chicago.

Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It’s his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.

“It was just a great day,” said Hamlin, who is looking for his 50th Cup Series win. “Probably my single best day at the race track in all of my career for sure.”

Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five in 89.322 seconds.

With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota had three of the top four cars. Hamlin and Bell are teammates on Joe Gibbs Racing, and van Gisbergen and Suárez drive for Trackhouse Racing.

“The track’s got a lot of grip,” Reddick said. “It has a lot of character in a lot of areas, but it has a lot of grip. It really does, and the Next Gen car has had a lot of grip a lot of the road courses.

“So it’s honestly a lot of fun. There’s some really tricky areas that are really going to be stressful for the Xfinity drivers and the Cup drivers tomorrow. We’ll just see how it goes.”

Reddick races for 23XI Racing, which is owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan — someone who knows a lot about success in Chicago. Jordan won six NBA titles with the Bulls during his Hall of Fame career.

“He’s pumped up whether we’re performing well at North Wilkesboro or we’re here in Chicago, honestly,” Hamlin said. “It is a big city for him. He’s obviously did a lot for this city and this city did a ton for him.”

The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, is the latest international driver to try NASCAR’s top series as part of Trackhouse’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

“I got a bit to learn,” said van Gisbergen, a New Zealand native. “I was learning every lap, trying to push, and yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

