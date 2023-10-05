Russia - Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Jon Fosse wins Nobel prize
Syria drone strikes
NYC subway shooter sentenced
Sports

Hailie Deegan gets promotion to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for 2024

FILE - Hailie Deegan watches a screen after crashing during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. Deegan will make the move to NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing announced Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR's national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

FILE - Hailie Deegan watches a screen after crashing during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. Deegan will make the move to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing announced Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

By JENNA FRYER
 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hailie Deegan will make the move to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series next season in a multi-year deal with AM Racing announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old Californian is the only woman competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level and has spent the last three seasons in the Truck Series. Deegan has been in the Ford Performance development program since 2020 and Ford has entered her in a variety of different disciplines, including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the ARCA Series and trucks.

She’s now getting her promotion to the next level and has backing from Ford, as well as new sponsors Airbox and Viva Tequila Seltzer. She said she is excited about the opportunity.

“From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that (team president) Wade (Moore) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly,” Deegan said. “Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.”

Other news
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks to the media at the Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The Qatar Formula One Grand Prix race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relentless Max Verstappen can clinch his 3rd F1 title as early as the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix
The green flag starts a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
NASCAR moves Atlanta and Watkins Glen into the playoffs on 2024 schedule
FILE - Alex Palou sits in his pit box during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis GP auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Indianapolis. McLaren Racing is suing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for at least $23 million in damages — $400,000 of which is a salary advance paid to the Spaniard — over Palou's decision not to honor the contract he signed to join the team at the end of last month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
McLaren seeking at least $23 million in damages from IndyCar champion Alex Palou in UK court

Deegan is winless in trucks and has just five top-10 finishes. She failed to qualify for the playoffs and has an average finish of 21st. She entered one Xfinity Series race, at Las Vegas in 2022, and she finished 13th.

Deegan has one of the largest social media followings in NASCAR with 3.2 million followers on TikTok, 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 566,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. Her popularity has maintained her value in NASCAR as she’s trying to climb through the national series.

AM Racing will expand to two Xfinity cars next season. The team has fielded one car this year for Brett Moffitt, who is 15th in the standings but won the Truck Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway driving for Front Row Motorsports.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing