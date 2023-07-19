Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shane van Gisbergen to get another NASCAR Cup Series start after Chicago triumph

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.

The three-time Supercars champion, who triumphed earlier this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13.

Van Gisbergen will be joined in the field by Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, who will make his Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing, and sports car standout Kamui Kobayashi, who will make his debut with 23XI Racing.

Race team members push the No. 19 car of Martin Truex Jr. onto the pit road before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR’s Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win
Martin Truex Jr. is back on top of NASCAR’s top series. Truex got his first victory in 30 tries in New Hampshire and passed William Byron for the points lead.
Martin Truex Jr., celebrates his win in the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Martin Truex Jr. ‘bad at making big decisions’ as he ponders NASCAR retirement
Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season.
Martin Truex Jr., front left, holds up a lobster while celebrating after his win in the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race as David McGrath, second from front right, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, smiles Monday, July 17, 2023, at the speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Martin Truex Jr. wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for 1st time in 30 races
Martin Truex Jr. mastered another Monday matinee to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the first time in 30 career Cup races at the track.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard, foreground, of Denmark, celebrates with his team after winning the Honda Indy auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dane Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard won the Honda Indy Toronto for his first victory of the IndyCar season. The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon.

Van Gisbergen is part of Trackhouse’s Project91, which was designed to lure elite drivers from different backgrounds in one-off rides in NASCAR. But while the road-racing ace from New Zealand had nearly 80 wins during his career in Australia, few expected him to become the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start on July 2 in Chicago.

Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks said he began thinking about bringing van Gisbergen back to NASCAR as soon as the checkered flag fell on his win. Van Gisbergen had returned to Australia in the days afterward.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports