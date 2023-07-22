Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Like father, like son? Kyle Busch maps out plan for young son to succeed him in NASCAR

FILE - NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is introduced before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race, Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. Denny Hamlin and Busch return to Pocono Raceway a year after they suffered disqualifications and had their 1-2 finishes thrown out. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is introduced before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race, Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. Denny Hamlin and Busch return to Pocono Raceway a year after they suffered disqualifications and had their 1-2 finishes thrown out. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch drives the track during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 of 3 | 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch drives the track during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyle Busch's car is pulled out of a tire barrier during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
3 of 3 | 

Kyle Busch’s car is pulled out of a tire barrier during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAN GELSTON
 
Share

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brexton Busch was just a preschooler when dad tossed him in the air in victory lane at Pocono.

Kyle Busch is ready to toss Brexton the keys — OK, fine, NASCAR vehicles don’t use keys — to his truck at Kyle Busch Motorsports and have his son replace him behind the wheel.

It just might take a few years.

Other news
FILE - Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) lead Chase Elliott (9), right, on a restart late in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, with Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Long Pond, Pa. Hamlin and Busch return to Pocono Raceway a year after they suffered disqualifications and had their 1-2 finishes thrown out. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Thanks to DQ, Chase Elliott tries to defend NASCAR win at Pocono earned without leading a lap
Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway last year as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner.
Race team members push the No. 19 car of Martin Truex Jr. onto the pit road before the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race Monday, July 17, 2023, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
AUTO RACING: Truex back on top in NASCAR’s Cup Series; Verstappen seeks 7th straight F1 win
Martin Truex Jr. is back on top of NASCAR’s top series. Truex got his first victory in 30 tries in New Hampshire and passed William Byron for the points lead.
Martin Truex Jr. holds the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory
Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma Raceway for the fourth time. He passed Chase Elliott for the lead after a late restart and held off Kyle Busch for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
Kyle Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kyle Busch and Richard Childress, once enemies, now winning NASCAR combination
Richard Childress and Kyle Busch were hardly on good terms 12 years ago, when they got into a fight after a Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The 38-year-old Busch mapped out a succession plan that started with his retirement from the elite Cup Series when Brexton is 15 years old and ends with his son taking the full-time ride in Trucks once dad completely calls it quits from NASCAR.

Busch, though, is still in his prime and proved it again Saturday at Pocono.

He passed Shane Heim on the last lap and won the Truck Series at Pocono Raceway. It marked the 100th career win for KBM, Busch’s 64th win in Trucks, and extended his record of 229 victories across the three major NASCAR series.

“We needed this 100th win to get it over with,” Busch said. “It’s a monumental day. It’s a century mark of being able to win 100 races. We’re just a small team. We found a home here in the Trucks.”

Brexton is just 8 years old and has carried on the family racing tradition — dad is a two-time Cup champion; uncle Kurt won the 2004 championship — and he already won races in various disciplines around the country.

Kyle’s plan goes like this: Brexton is allowed at age 15 per NASCAR rules to run Trucks races at tracks 1 1/2 miles and shorter and at road courses. Busch & Son would share a ride until Brexton turns 18 and can race the full slate.

Oh, and there’s this wrinkle. Busch, in his first season driving for Richard Childress Motorsports, would quit Cup once Brexton is 15 and try to win a Truck championship. It’s the one NASCAR title that has eluded him — he also was the second-tier Xfinity Series champ in 2009. He’d split the Trucks ride at KBM once Brexton turns 16 and Busch would retire by 50.

“It’s kind of been an idea of mine, but it’s not necessarily why KBM is still going,” Busch said at Pocono. “We obviously give back to the sport doing that and (with) all the drivers that have kind of come through there over the years. We’d like to continue to give back ... as I get closer to hanging it up, and then obviously turning it over to Brex.”

Brexton was 5 when he began his racing career in 2020. He competed in the Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track in Salisbury, North Carolina, and Mountain Creek Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track in Catawba, North Carolina. Just a month into his career, Brexton recorded his first win at Mountain Creek.

Busch, who discussed the idea this week on the “ Cars & Culture with Jason Stein ” podcast, founded his KBM Trucks team in 2010 and has won championships with drivers Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017).

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports