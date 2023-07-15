Tourists take pictures under an umbrella at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. Over a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Sports

Martin Truex Jr. is undecided on retirement or another NASCAR season for Joe Gibbs Racing

FILE - Martin Truex Jr. looks on prior to the NASCAR All-Star Cup Series auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr. has yet to make a decision -- at least, publicly -- on if he’ll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
FILE - Martin Truex Jr. looks on prior to the NASCAR All-Star Cup Series auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr. has yet to make a decision -- at least, publicly -- on if he’ll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

Martin Truex Jr. speeds around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Martin Truex Jr. speeds around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By DAN GELSTON
 
Share

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. stood with his back to a table where hours earlier Kevin Harvick had been gifted a colonial musket from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in honor of the driver’s final race at the track.

Harvick made his retirement call ahead of the Daytona 500 and has been feted with gifts and tributes throughout his last NASCAR season.

The 43-year-old Truex has yet to make a decision -- at least, publicly -- on if he’ll return for another season at Joe Gibbs Racing or hang up the helmet and end a career that included the 2017 NASCAR championship.

Other news
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek drives during qualifying at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend auto racing Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
John Hunter Nemechek wins at New Hampshire for 2nd straight Xfinity trip to victory lane
John Hunter Nemechek held on to win an overtime sprint to the finish Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and took the checkered flag for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series.
FILE - Christopher Bell (20) poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, July 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell wins pole for Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell turned the fastest qualifying lap of 124.781 mph at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.
FILE - Crew chief Chad Knaus grins as he leans on the race car of NEXTEL Cup Series points leader Jimmie Johnson prior to the season finale Ford 400 auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Nov. 19, 2006. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
FILE - Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia walks though the paddock at Albert Park ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, on March 30, 2023. Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was axed by McLaren at the end of last year. But he will now replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

Truex has floated retirement before, only to be coaxed back to return for another year in the No. 19 Toyota. Truex is having fun again at the track and has two wins after he missed the playoffs last season.

Truex cracked “next question” when asked Saturday about retirement but conceded an announcement must be made soon, maybe even this week.

Is that his timeline or JGR’s? JGR would need to make crucial decisions on the driver, sponsorship and potentially a new team to put in place for 2024 should Truex retire.

“Probably more so their timeline than mine,” Truex said.

Truex announced last June that he would return for a 19th season, so discussions for a potential replacement never got far with team owner Joe Gibbs. Without a top-tier free agent available at the end of this season, the team would likely look to Xfinity Series drivers John Hunter Nemechek or Sammy Smith to complete the four-car group. The team promoted Ty Gibbs this season to take Kyle Busch’s spot after he left to drive for Richard Childress.

Truex understood the clock was ticking.

“I think about it a lot during the week but not at the racetrack,” Truex said. “That’s why I don’t really talk about it much. I haven’t made a decision yet, so no need to talk about it.”

He opened the season with a win in the exhibition Busch Light Clash and has since won at Dover and Sonoma. Truex did everything but win last season, which was his downfall. He ran inside the top-10 in the standings through the entire regular season, only to miss a spot in the playoffs because NASCAR had a record-tying 19 different winners last season.

Truex is primed to end this season in championship contention -- and maybe go out a winner.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

With heavy rain in the forecast, New Hampshire could mark the third straight race shortened by weather.

William Byron won last week at Atlanta in a race sliced by 75 laps. Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicago in a race called because of fading sunlight.

“I think if we start a race in the rain, we need to have a time limit or something,” 2014 NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick said. “The rain laps are so much slower and it just winds up taking all day.”

Aric Almirola won a 2021 race at New Hampshire delayed by rain and shortened by eight laps because of darkness. The idea is always to finish the race on Sunday, even if at a few less miles than promised.

“I think you kind of saw maybe a little bit of rain factor last week in the racing at Atlanta, where guys were really pushing because they knew the rain was coming so they wanted to be up front, so the aggression was high,” two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch said. “But besides that, race distance, race length, I think if you can find a happy spot with a TV window, then just stick to that.”

MELON SMASH, BEER BASH

Ross Chastain celebrates each victory with a watermelon smash, in tribute to his family watermelon farm in Florida. He can crush some beers, too, now that Busch Light will serve as his primary sponsor starting next season.

Chastain already attended beer school and learned it’s much tastier to drink a cold beer out of a pint glass rather than the can.

Anheuser-Busch and Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear agreement that connects one of NASCAR’s four premier partners with one of Cup’s most polarizing drivers. Chastain developed an aggressive driving style that repeatedly rubbed other drivers the wrong way.

Might be a pretty good fit for a race day beer-drinking fan.

Busch Light has been a sponsor in NASCAR for 44 years, investing not only in race teams but also lending its name to the Busch Pole Award and the Busch Light Clash. The brand has sponsored the No. 4 car of Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing since 2016.

Harvick, of course, was featured in many Busch Light commercials and other advertising spots. Chastain said he’s not yet used to the glare of the promotional appearances ahead for him.

“It’s going to be things that I’m not probably totally comfortable with, things that I’ve not experienced before,” he said. “As long as we believe in each other, it’s going to be a great partnership.”

SRX RINGER

Ryan Preece, from Berlin, Connecticut, grew up going to New Hampshire with his father and grandfather and later had success at the track racing modified stock cars. He’s a local fan favorite and hopes to expand his reach on “ Thursday Night Thunder.”

Preece, who has yet to record a top-10 finish this season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, was a late add to next week’s SRX all-star series race in Connecticut. Preece was a track regular at Stafford Speedway before his NASCAR career took off and he was thrilled to compete against a lineup that included Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski and Marco Andretti.

“It’s a great opportunity for the hometown fans to see a hometown guy go against them,” Preece said.

ODDS AND ENDS

Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to win Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. ... 2021 Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell topped the lone practice session with a lap of 126.416 mph. Martin Truex Jr. had the best 10-lap average at 125.495 mph. ... Kyle Busch will start at the back of the field after a crash in qualifying.

