United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Denny Hamlin gets his record 7th victory at Pocono and 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career

William Byron (24) and Martin Truex Jr. (19) lead the field into Turn 1 to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
1 of 5 | 

William Byron (24) and Martin Truex Jr. (19) lead the field into Turn 1 to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joey Logano is towed back to the pits after an accident during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
2 of 5 | 

Joey Logano is towed back to the pits after an accident during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Byron leads the pack into Turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
3 of 5 | 

William Byron leads the pack into Turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
William Byron (24) leads the field into Turn 1 on a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
4 of 5 | 

William Byron (24) leads the field into Turn 1 on a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joey Logano drives into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
5 of 5 | 

Joey Logano drives into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DAN GELSTON
 
Share

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday at Pocono Raceway a year after his first-place finish was thrown out, giving him a track-record seven wins and 50 overall in his Cup career.

Hamlin also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory.

Hamlin passed Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon — for the second straight year — for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations.

Other news
Joey Logano is towed back to the pits after an accident during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Pocono Raceway boasts its largest NASCAR crowd in more than a decade for Denny Hamlin’s win
Pocono Raceway has hosted its biggest crowd since 2010. The increase was attributed in large part to the track losing one race weekend and a series of fan-friendly upgrades to a track that hosted its first NASCAR race in 1974.
Martin Truex Jr., front left, holds up a lobster while celebrating after his win in the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race as David McGrath, second from front right, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, smiles Monday, July 17, 2023, at the speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. continue 1-2 NASCAR battle on front row at Pocono
William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. are 1-2 for most wins in the Cup Series. Truex and Byron are 1-2 in the points standings.
FILE - Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) lead Chase Elliott (9), right, on a restart late in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, with Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Long Pond, Pa. Hamlin and Busch return to Pocono Raceway a year after they suffered disqualifications and had their 1-2 finishes thrown out. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Thanks to DQ, Chase Elliott tries to defend NASCAR win at Pocono earned without leading a lap
Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway last year as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner.
FILE - NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt of Mooresville, N.C., gestures to the crowd from after winning the Brickyard 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 5, 1995. To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, Dale Earnhardt's death in the 2001 Daytona 500 was picked as NASCAR's most pivotal moment. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman, File)
Death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001 Daytona 500 picked as NASCAR’s most pivotal moment
To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics.

That made Hamlin the first disqualified Cup winner since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

But he does know the way to victory lane in the No. 11 Toyota.

Hamlin and Kyle Larson bumped and battled over the final laps before the three-time Daytona 500 winner pulled away on the final restart and won with the caution flag out, leading a sold-out crowd — Pocono’s largest since 2010 — to shower Hamlin with boos.

“I love it,” Hamlin said. “They can boo my rock out of here in a few years.”

Pocono paints rocks outside the garage to honor of some of NASCAR’s greats, such as Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was second and Tyler Reddick third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Larson faded to 21st and blasted Hamlin for making contact late in the race that sent the No. 5 Chevrolet up the track and cost him a shot at racing for the win.

“I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything, I’ve ever done on the racetrack,” Larson said. “I can count four or five times where he had to reach out to me. At some point, you’ve got to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.”

HELMET TOSS

Austin Dillon chucked his helmet at former teammate Tyler Reddick’s car after the two were involved in a wreck. Dillon’s Ford slammed into the wall and its passenger side crumpled. Dillon threw his helmet as he walked off the track.

“I was just trying to hit him,” Dillon said. “They’re going probably 65. If I had started at the front of the car, I might have got him at the door.”

CAUGHT IN THE UNDERTOW

Joey Logano’s rough race ended with a bumpy ride to pit road. Logano, who won the first stage, later hit the wall, blew four tires and finished 35th. The Team Penske driver criticized NASCAR for the jittery ride to the pits in his Ford and said the tow truck caused additional damage to the car.

“You get this long, horrible ride back. It’s rough,” Logano said. “Your head’s bouncing around in there. It’s stupid. It’s just really dumb that we can’t just put four tires on a truck. I saw a whole bunch of them earlier today. ... It’s not fun for anybody. The poor guy driving the tow truck. The poor driver getting his head knocked around for 2 miles and the poor team that’s got to fix the underbodies of these things after they’re dragged around.”

SHE WEARS THE FIRESUIT

Logano took a jab at Kevin Harvick after a run-in at the 2010 Pocono race, saying, “It’s probably not his fault, you know, his wife wears the firesuit in the family.”

The quip has lived on in NASCAR circles but the feud between the two Cup champions has long since dissipated. Harvick, in his final NASCAR season, sold T-shirts this year for charity that read “I wear the firesuit in this family.” Harvick gave a $12,000 check from money raised from the sale to Logano for his charity foundation. Harvick’s young daughter wore a firesuit on Sunday with the slogan across the front.

UP NEXT

NASCAR heads to Richmond. Larson won the race in April while Harvick is the defending winner of last summer’s race.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports