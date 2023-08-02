Corey LaJoie signs multi-year contract extension to remain with Spire Motorsports on Cup circuit

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Corey LaJoie has reached a multi-year extension to remain on as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

LaJoie, a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, raced his way to the Cup Series through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he had six wins, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series, where he won twice.

The 31-year-old LaJoie has also competed in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series before earning a full-time ride on NASCAR’s top circuit.

“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a release. “... He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

LaJoie has been racing with Spire Motorsports since 2021.

His career best finishes include a fourth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 22 Cup races this year, LaJoie has scored 11 top-20 finishes.

LaJoie said he is committed to building a competitive race team at Spire.

“I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come,” LaJoie said. “We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”



