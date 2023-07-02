Downtown Chicago Xfinity Series street race suspended until Sunday because of lightning

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Downtown Chicago Xfinity Series street race suspended until Sunday because of lightning

Drivers compete in the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
1 of 2 | 

Drivers compete in the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CORRECTS TO NEMECHEK NOT NEMECHE - John Hunter Nemechek (20) competes in the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 of 2 | 

CORRECTS TO NEMECHEK NOT NEMECHE - John Hunter Nemechek (20) competes in the Loop 121 NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the street course in downtown Chicago has been suspended until Sunday because of lightning.

Cole Custer led each of the first 25 laps Saturday before the delay because of a lightning strike in the area. John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.

With more lightning in the forecast, NASCAR announced that the race would resume Sunday at 10 a.m. CDT. It also said The Chainsmokers concert had been canceled.

Other news
Denny Hamlin drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race in downtown Chicago
Denny Hamlin has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago.
Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR Cup Series drivers praise setting for 1st street race in downtown Chicago
The NASCAR Cup Series hits the streets of downtown Chicago on Sunday at the end of a big weekend for the sport that includes concerts and other entertainment.
Alex Palou (10) accelerates on the main straight out of Turn 14 during an IndyCar auto race, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Gary C. Klein/The Sheboygan Press via AP)
Alex Palou dismisses ‘dominance’ of IndyCar despite 3 wins in his last 4 races
Alex Palou says he is not dominating the IndyCar series, even though he pretty much is these days. The 26-year-old Spaniard has won three of the past four races, has yet to finish outside of the top 10 this season and has a commanding 74-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship race.
Joe Gibbs racing crew member John Ianham checks tires as preparation for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend continues Friday, June 30, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Downtown Chicago course presents significant challenge for NASCAR Cup Series
There are seven 90-degree turns. There are manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back.

Custer is trying for his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3.

The Xfinity Series race in Chicago is scheduled for 55 laps and 121 miles.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports