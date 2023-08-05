Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Sports

John Hunter Nemechek wins at Michigan for 5th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the year

John Hunter Nemechek celebrates winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
John Hunter Nemechek celebrates winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
John Hunter Nemechek crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
John Hunter Nemechek crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier's pit crew works during a pit stop in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier’s pit crew works during a pit stop in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier (7); Sam Mayer (1); Chandler Smith (16); Ty Gibbs (19) and Austin Hill (21) battle for position during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier (7); Sam Mayer (1); Chandler Smith (16); Ty Gibbs (19) and Austin Hill (21) battle for position during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier (7) leads the field to the start during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Justin Allgaier (7) leads the field to the start during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
 
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek raced to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, pulling away over the last seven laps after making contact with a teammate early in the competition Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Josh Berry was second, followed by Brandon Jones and Ty Gibbs, who was bumped from behind by Nemechek, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, on Lap 12.

“I take full accountability for the incident,” Nemechek said.

Nemechek, in the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, led 65 of the 125 laps on the two-mile oval and went ahead for the second and final time on Lap 103. Following a seventh caution, he stayed up front with little resistance from the field.

Nemechek pulled into a first-place tie in the standings with Richard Childress Racing’s Justin Hill, who was 11th at Michigan and lost a 14-point lead.

“It’s nice to rebound and put ourselves back in position,” Nemechek said.

With all the success Nemechek has had this year and with seven career wins in the Xfinity Series, there is growing interest in what his plans are next year perhaps as a Cup driver.

“I’m 100% focused on this year and trying to win the Xfinity championship,” he said. “I don’t know what my plans are for ’24. I have no clue.” ___

