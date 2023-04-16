Nashville airport concourse evacuated due to ‘noxious odor’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport reopened Concourse C on Sunday after it was briefly evacuated due to the presence of a “noxious odor,” officials said.

The evacuation was ordered after the odor was reported around 2:40 p.m., the airport said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

The Metropolitan Nashville Fire Department conducted an air quality test and determined there were no contaminants, the statement said.

The concourse was reopened about two hours later and officials said they would continue to monitor the situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief ground stop to facilitate resuming safe operations, the statement said.

The fire department said one person was taken to a hospital with unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries, WSMV-TV reported.

Travelers were encouraged to check with airlines about any flight changes.