Police: Tennessee officer shot, suspect wounded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of wounding a police officer in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon was shot a short time later by other officers during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer was in critical condition shortly after the shooting, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet that asked the public to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Minutes later, police said the suspect had engaged officers behind a brush pile and was wounded during an exchange of gunfire. They said the man was taken to a hospital.

Officer Donovan Coble, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to his side after responding to a report of an armed man breaking into vehicles, police said.

No other officers were injured. Further details were not immediately released.