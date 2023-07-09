FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Herbers, Brady guide Fire to 1-0 victory over Nashville

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers scored a first-half goal and Chris Brady made it stand up in the Chicago Fire’s 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Herbers scored the lone goal when he took a pass from Maren Haile-Selassie in the 34th minute and found the net for a fourth time this season. Brady finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Chicago (6-7-8).

Joe Willis did not make a save in goal for Nashville (11-6-5), which lost to the Fire for the first time after two victories and two draws in the first four meetings. Nashville beat Chicago 3-0 at home earlier this season.

Chicago snapped a two-match losing streak at home in all competitions. The skid came after an 11-match unbeaten run at home. The Fire have not lost three straight matches at home in all competitions since the 2010 season in MLS/Super Liga play.

Chicago held Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar in check. The league leader with 13 goals this season has a pair of hat tricks in his career against the Fire — one of just seven players with a pair of three-goal matches against the same opponent in league history. No player has ever had three hat tricks against a single opponent.

The only other meeting between the clubs in Chicago ended in a scoreless draw.

Nashville returns home to host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Chicago will host CF Montreal on Wednesday.

