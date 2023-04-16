NYCFC starts fast, holds off Nashville 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Keaton Parks and Maxime Chanot scored first-half goals to lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Parks gave NYCFC (3-2-3) an early lead when he took a pass from Mitja Ilenic and scored in the 14th minute.

Chanot — with an assist from Richard Ledezma — scored in the 25th minute to send NYCFC into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Hany Mukhtar scored unassisted in the 81st minute to get Nashville (3-3-2) within a goal. It was just the second goal this season for the reigning MVP. The Golden Boot winner had a league-high 23 goals last season.

Nashville got off one more shot than NYCFC with both clubs taking six on target.

Luis Barraza finished with five saves for NYCFC. Joe Willis had four saves for Nashville.

Nashville came into the match 2-0-1 all-time versus NYCFC. Nashville was attempting to become the sixth team to open a season with six shutouts in its first eight matches.

Nashville returns home to host defending-champion LAFC on Saturday. NYCFC will host Dallas on Saturday.

