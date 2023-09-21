Nashville beats Sporting KC behind Mukhtar’s 15th goal of the season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his 15th goal of the season and he added an assist as Nashville beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Nashville (12-9-7) ended a six-game winless streak — with its last road win coming against Dallas on June 3. Sporting KC (9-13-8) has gone 7-3-1 in its last 11 regular-season home games after going winless in the first four this season.

Mukhtar made it 2-0 in the 66th minute by hammering home a failed clearance. Mukhtar has 58 regular-season goals since joining the league in 2020.

Fafà Picault headed in Daniel Lovitz’s corner kick in the 29th to open the scoring. Jack Maher also scored on a header, at the end of Mukhtar’s free kick, in the 76th.

Nashville travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Sporting KC will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

