Leal goal gives Nashville 1-1 draw with Toronto, 9-game unbeaten streak

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Leal goal gives Nashville 1-1 draw with Toronto, 9-game unbeaten streak

Toronto FC Head Coach Bob Bradley yells to his team on the touch line during an MLS soccer game against Nashviulle SC in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 11 | 

Toronto FC Head Coach Bob Bradley yells to his team on the touch line during an MLS soccer game against Nashviulle SC in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC's CJ Sapong reacts during his team's 1-1 tie with Nashville SC during an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 11 | 

Toronto FC’s CJ Sapong reacts during his team’s 1-1 tie with Nashville SC during an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi, center, tries to get the ball past Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz, left, as midfielder Dax McCarty, right, looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 11 | 

Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi, center, tries to get the ball past Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz, left, as midfielder Dax McCarty, right, looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, left, and Nashville SC's Teal Bunbury tussle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 11 | 

Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, left, and Nashville SC’s Teal Bunbury tussle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong , left, battles for the ball with Nashville SC's Anibal Godoy during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 11 | 

Toronto FC forward C.J. Sapong , left, battles for the ball with Nashville SC’s Anibal Godoy during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, right, celebrates after his goal against Toronto FC with teammates during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
6 of 11 | 

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, right, celebrates after his goal against Toronto FC with teammates during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Ontario, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC's Richie Laryea squares up to Nashville SC's Teal Bunbury during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
7 of 11 | 

Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea squares up to Nashville SC’s Teal Bunbury during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nashville SC's Josh Bauer and Jack Maher combine to block a free kick from Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
8 of 11 | 

Nashville SC’s Josh Bauer and Jack Maher combine to block a free kick from Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammate Raoul Petretta (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
9 of 11 | 

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammate Raoul Petretta (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
10 of 11 | 

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammate Raoul Petretta (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
11 of 11 | 

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) celebrates his goal against Nashville SC with teammate Raoul Petretta (28) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Randall Leal scored a second-half goal to help Nashville draw Toronto 1-1 on Saturday night and tie its team record of a nine-game unbeaten streak.

Leal’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 69th minute to help Nashville (9-3-5) earn a point.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th minute and Toronto took a lead into halftime. Insigne’s third goal of the season came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta.

Other news
FILE - A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, file)
Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court documents
More than a dozen parents at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, have written about the stress, terror and sadness in the wake of the March shooting.
FILE - The Cordell Hull State Office Building stands, Jan. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The legislative office building was placed on lockdown, Thursday, June 22, 2023, after multiple Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton called “a white powder substance” in the mail. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Tennessee Republican lawmakers receive mail with ‘white powder substance’
A lockdown on a Tennessee’s legislative office building in Nashville has been lifted. The building was shuttered after several Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton says was “a white powder substance” in the mail.
FILE - Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, takes questions as he arrives at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on April 13, 2023, after he was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives. Lawmakers this year have kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana. They have staged walkouts in Oregon and filibusters in Nebraska, where interactions are so fraught that some lawmakers say they’re unsure they can work together anymore. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)
After expulsion and reinstatement, Tennessee Reps. Pearson, Jones advance past Democratic primaries
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have advanced past an election hurdle after the two young Black lawmakers were expelled earlier this year for their gun control protest on the House floor, then reinstated by local officials days afterward.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A professional organization that advocates for Tennessee teachers has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the group from deducting membership dues from educators' paychecks. The Tennessee Education Association filed the challenge Monday, June 12, 2023 over the two-pronged law, which also gradually raises the minimum teacher salary up to $50,000 for the 2026-2027 school year. The association supports the pay raise, but opposes the deductions ban. Gov. Lee pushed for the dual-purpose bill with the support from the GOP-dominant General Assembly this year. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, file)
Teacher group sues over Tennessee law that bans deduction of members’ dues from their paychecks
A professional organization that advocates for Tennessee teachers has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the group from deducting member educators’ dues from their paychecks.

Nashville saw a four-match win streak end. The team has six wins and three days since an April 15 loss to New York City.

Sean Johnson turned away one shot for Toronto (3-5-10). Joe Willis saved one shot for Nashville.

Toronto is 2-0-3 in its last four match-ups with Nashville, including a scoreless draw earlier this season in Nashville. Toronto remains the only opponent Nashville has played at least four times without posting a victory.

Toronto improves to 3-0-6 at home this season. Canadian teams are 11-3-9 at home against opponents from American cities this season.

Nashville will host St. Louis City on Saturday. Toronto is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport