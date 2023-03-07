Baton Rouge coroner: No sign of trauma on Georgia man’s body

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — There were no signs of internal or external trauma on the body of a Georgia businessman found nearly two weeks after he disappeared during a business trip to Louisiana’s capital city, the coroner said Tuesday.

The coroner said the cause of death Nathan Millard, 42, was still to be determined and results of toxicology tests were pending, The Advocate reported.

Millard, from Covington, was found dead early Monday behind a shuttered funeral home. The body had been wrapped in a rug and plastic.

Louisiana and Georgia news outlets reported that Millard and a client had gone to an LSU basketball game and Happy’s Irish Pub on Feb. 22, which is where the client last saw him. Millard was later seen on cameras at a hotel.

Millard was the father of two teenaged boys from a previous marriage, two teenaged stepsons and a 7-year-old daughter with his wife Amber.