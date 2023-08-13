Alex de Minaur routs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Toronto semifinals

TORONTO (AP) — Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.

“I just told myself that no matter what, I was going to compete every point,” de Minaur said. “Stay positive and not get frustrated by how the match may go, and I’m just going to give myself the best chance of staying tough mentally. And I think that’s probably what got me the win today.”

De Minaur will face the winner of the night match between seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy and 12th-seeded Tommy Paul pf the United States.

On Friday, de Minaur upset second-seeded Daniil Medvedev. De Minaur won his lone ATP Tour title this year in Acapulco with a three-set victory over Paul.

On Friday, Paul ended top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s winning streak at 14 matches, beating the 20-year-old Spanish star 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 26-year-old Paul won in Stockholm in 2021 for his lone tour title.

