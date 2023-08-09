Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Sports

2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Toronto

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches for a shot during his straight sets defeat to France's Gael Monfils during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
France's Gael Monfils plays a shot during his straight sets win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Britain's Andy Murray serves to Australia's Max Purcell during the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Britain's Andy Murray strains to reach a shot from Australia's Max Purcell during the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5.

The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.

“I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match. From here, I need to improve.

Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.

Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3,

“I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said. “He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 3-6. 7-5 victory over Max Purcell.

In an all-Italian match, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3. Sinner will face Murray in the third round.

Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faced Ben Shelton in the night session.

