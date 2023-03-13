California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — A onetime Teacher of the Year at a Southern California school pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple child sex abuse charges involving a former student, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City near San Diego, was arrested last week.

Detectives began investigating after a mother reported suspicions that her 13-year-old was in an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher, according to the National City Police Department.

Police did not release details of the investigation because the alleged victim is a minor.

Ma pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child and contact of minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Times reported National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said at a school board meeting March 8 that the community was trying to process the “unthinkable situation.”

Ma taught in the district since 2013 and had a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in education, both from UC San Diego, according to her Teacher of the Year profile in the San Diego Union Tribune .

The award was announced last year by the San Diego County Office of Education.

Ma was held without bail. A bail review hearing was scheduled for Thursday.