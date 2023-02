NTSB says it will investigate plane’s steep dive off Hawaii

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. United says the two pilots are undergoing additional trying. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it will investigate a December flight in which a United Airlines plane descended to within less than 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii.

The NTSB said it expects to issue a preliminary report in two to three weeks.

The agency had told The Associated Press on Monday that it was asking United questions about the incident before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation.

The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet (470 meters) before regaining altitude and completing the Dec. 18 flight from Kahului Airport on the island of Maui to San Francisco, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. No injuries were reported.

Chicago-based United said it is cooperating with authorities and the pilots are currently receiving additional training.