Series opener between Nationals and Cardinals suspended in the 3rd inning due to rain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals was suspended in the third inning Friday night due to rain.

The series opener will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The suspended game will be an afternoon start, followed by the originally scheduled game in the evening.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Lars Nootbaar homered in the first inning off Trevor Williams.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas had retired all nine Nationals batters he faced before the game was halted with Paul Goldschmidt at the plate with a 3-2 count and two outs in the third.

The game was suspended after a delay of approximately 90 minutes.

ROSTER MOVE

The Nationals placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list and recalled RHP Paolo Espino from Triple-A Rochester.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario left the game in the first inning with a bone bruise on his right thumb.

Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery, who left his last start with a right hamstring tightness, is scheduled to start on Tuesday. INF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation) had an injection over the All-Star break and is still several days away from swinging a bat. C Andrew Knizner (right groin) took part in baseball activities and expects to come off the injured list when eligible on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Both managers plan on using their bullpens in the opener, with the first few innings having already been played.

LHP Steven Matz (0-7, 4.65 ERA) will get the start for the Cardinals against the Nationals and RHP Jake Irvin (2-5, 4.60 ERA) in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night. Matz is seeking his first win since September 17, 2022. Irvin will make his first career appearance against St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports